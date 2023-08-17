Who is AJ Dybantsa? Meet Massachusetts' next great NBA draft prospect

AJ Dybantsa, a 16-year-old high school basketball star in Massachusetts, received some words of wisdom.

“They told me to use my height to my advantage," he recently told The Sporting News. "You don’t need to dribble so much, you can just raise up over defenders."

That advice, he said, came from LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George.

"KD, LeBron and Paul George all told me that," he said.

6’7 High School Sophmore AJ Dybansta ( @ADybantsa ) is going crazy this summer 🤯 20 PTS 4 steals in the drew league, averaged 26 PTS in @NikeEYB peach jam, worked out with Lebron, KD, PG, Cp3 this week 🔥🎥 @Jwilldavis

pic.twitter.com/Gagcb5XzFR — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 1, 2023

Dybantsa just completed his freshman year of high school, but he's already getting pointers from NBA stars he one day could be competing against.

A native of Brockton, Mass., Dybantsa attended St. Sebastian's School in Needham as a freshman. The 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 19.1 points per game, scoring inside off the dribble and outside with range that extends beyond the arc. He was named 2022-2023 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year and quickly emerged as the top prospect in the class of 2026.

2026 5 ⭐️ A.J Dybansta (1st on ESPN 25) is a scoring machine 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sXidVVv30s — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) June 29, 2023

His path to the NBA, however, will continue on the West Coast. For his sophomore season, Dybantsa announced that he will transfer to Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Calif., which has one of the country's top basketball programs.

The school adds a player who recently won a gold medal with the U16 Team USA in Mexico and was the leading scorer in the 17U age group at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League's Peach Jam tournament at 25.8 points per game.

New England is expected to have two homegrown players at or near the top of NBA drafts in upcoming years. Dybantsa joins Maine’s Cooper Flagg, the top player in the 2024 class who has also been getting recognition and advice from NBA stars.

Dybantsa, in addition to having private workouts with James and Durant, has attended camps run by Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum.

“[Tatum] just told me to keep my head level, don't get too high, don’t get too low and just continue to work,” Dybantsa told Adam Zagoria. “He just told me to be more simple, just get to my spots and don't over-dribble.”

Dybantsa, a Boston Celtics fan, said he wasn't star struck speaking to Tatum. He had met his fellow Massachusetts basketball star before.

"But definitely coming from him, he was first-team All-NBA, so it’s good getting advice from someone like that,” Dybantsa said.

Here's everything you need to know about AJ Dybantsa:

Who is AJ Dybantsa?

Anicet "AJ" Dybantsa is a 16-year-old high school basketball player from Massachusetts who is one of the top future NBA draft prospects.

Where does AJ Dybantsa go to high school?

Dybantsa completed his freshman year at St. Sebastian's School in Needham, Mass. For his sophomore year, he will transfer to Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Calif., a program that recently produced 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

How tall is AJ Dybantsa?

Dybantsa is listed at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds.

What position does AJ Dybantsa play?

Dybantsa is a small forward.

What is AJ Dybantsa ranked?

Dybantsa is currently ranked as the top player in the 2026 recruiting class by ESPN. At Prolific Prep, he will be teammates with Tyran Stokes, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2026 class.

Where is AJ Dybantsa going to college?

Dybantsa will have many potential basketball options to bridge his path from high school to the NBA, whether that’s playing professionally overseas, competing in the G League or attending college.

"Every option is available, but I’m leaning more toward the college route," he told Kyle Irving of The Sporting News.

According to Zagoria, Dybantsa has received 10 scholarship offers: Boston College, UConn, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Washington, Georgetown, Providence, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss.