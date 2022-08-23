Bruins' Brad Marchand Is Way Too Low on NHL Network's Top Winger Rankings

Brad Marchand is way too low on NHL Network's best winger rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NHL Network has started to roll out its annual rankings of the top 20 players at each position, and Boston Bruins fans probably won't agree with the list of the top wingers.

The B's are represented by Brad Marchand at No. 9 and David Pastrnak at No. 11.

Here's the full list:

Alex Ovechkin, WSH Nikita Kucherov, TBL Kirill Kaprizov, MIN Mitch Marner, TOR Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY Mikko Rantanen, COL Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ Artemi Panarin, NYR Brad Marchand, BOS Patrick Kane, CHI David Pastrnak, BOS Matthew Tkachuk, FLA Kyle Connor, WPG Jake Guentzel, PIT Jason Robertson, DAL Chris Kreider, NYR Alex DeBrincat, OTT Gabriel Landeskog, COL Filip Forsberg, NSH Mark Stone, VGK

Marchand and Pastrnak should both be higher, but Marchand at No. 9 is the real issue with this list.

Consider the following stats:

Marchand is eighth in scoring among all forwards and fourth among wingers over the last three seasons with 236 points in 193 games.

Marchand's 89 goals over the last three seasons rank 12th among all forwards and sixth among wingers.

Marchand's 147 assists is eighth-most among forwards and fifth among wingers since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Marchand ranks No. 2 in corsi-for percentage (60.07), No. 2 in shots-for percentage (61.65), No. 5 in goals-for percentage (63.1) and No. 6 in scoring chances-for percentage (59.41) among all forwards with 1,000 or more 5-on-5 minutes played over the last three seasons. So in terms of driving puck possession, scoring chances and goals -- Marchand has been elite.

He's one of the best penalty-killing wingers, helping the Bruins finish top 10 in PK percentage in five of the last six seasons.

Any objective list should have Marchand in the top five. He is the most complete winger in the league and a force in all three zones.

His playing style and the suspensions he's been given over the years certainly annoy fans of rival teams and probably some media members around the league, which could hurt him when these types of rankings are constructed.

But if your team is in a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, there are few (if any) wingers you'd want on the ice in the most important moments more than Marchand.