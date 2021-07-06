Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC Boston's Olympics Newsletter

Michael Hixton is diving into the 2020 Tokyo Games for Team USA.

The Massachusetts native won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the U.S. National Team captain in 2017. A 12-time U.S. champion, nine-time NCAA All-American, and three-time NCAA champion, Hixton is sure to make a splash in Tokyo.

How will the decorated diver place in the Tokyo Olympics? We can’t wait to watch and find out!

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live.

We hope you are as excited as we are for the summer games to begin!