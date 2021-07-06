Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Games Live on NBC
Tokyo Olympics

Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC Boston's Olympics Newsletter

Stay on top of the Olympics Games in Tokyo as Team USA goes for gold!

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Michael Hixton is diving into the 2020 Tokyo Games for Team USA.

The Massachusetts native won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the U.S. National Team captain in 2017. A 12-time U.S. champion, nine-time NCAA All-American, and three-time NCAA champion, Hixton is sure to make a splash in Tokyo.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

How will the decorated diver place in the Tokyo Olympics? We can’t wait to watch and find out!

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Jul 2

These 11 Iconic U.S. Athletes Are Not Going to Tokyo Olympics in 2021

allyson felix Jun 23

Tokyo Olympics: Meet the Moms Who Have Qualified for the U.S. Team

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. 

Sign up for our Olympics Headlines newsletter and you will get the latest Olympics news on Hixton and Team USA straight to your inbox first thing in the morning. Starting on July 20, we will send a daily email at 8 a.m. with six stories about top competitions, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Our last email will come after the Olympics closing ceremony on August 9.

We hope you are as excited as we are for the summer games to begin!

The Olympics are back! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter to get the latest news from the Tokyo games in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo OlympicsMichael Hixton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us