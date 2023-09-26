Breaks of sun on Tuesday, with improving weather in days ahead

The rain has finally moved away, but is it for good this week?

Complex answer to that. Standby.

Tuesday's winds will continue to blow from the northeast, which means the air will be loaded with clouds. We will see some splashes of sun, but the cool winds and plenty of clouds mean cool temps for all. Highs only manage the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday is a smidge better, but at least the sun will be bold and abundant.

We’ll build on that small warmup on Thursday, but still see a disparity in temperatures from the coast to the interior as the breezes remain from the east or northeast. It’s Friday that a small system begins creeping up from the south. This seems like the one and only chance a few showers could sneak into the area. Guidance is (remarkably) consistent on moving this system along for the weekend. That said, we could see those showers move farther north to the Pike on Friday, so stay tuned. Our warmer weather takes a small hit on Friday too, before recovering to the upper 60s for the weekend.

Longer range is looking superb as well. High pressure will dominate the Northeast and much of eastern Canada. This keeps us in a warmer phase right through the first week of October!