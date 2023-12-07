Brrr! A frigid start to our Thursday, with feels like temps in the teens

It's a pretty cold Thursday morning with the breeze out there. Wind chills will be in the teens for many spots, even though the wind is light. With deep cold across the region, high temperatures won't get very far this afternoon.

We're expecting the afternoon to hit the mid-30s throughout the region as morning sun gives way to some afternoon clouds. Milder air begins moving on Friday as we move back to the 40s. 50 is within reach on Saturday ahead of the next weather system charging out of the Midwest.

This looks like a major wind and rainmaker. Gusts will gradually ramp up throughout Sunday, but we reserve the strongest gusts for late Sunday night and early Monday morning. This doesn't wash out Sunday's forecast, however.

We should be able to hold much of the rain back until late Sunday evening. When it does arrive, there will be downpours and a very small chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures spike in the low 60s Sunday afternoon and hold in the upper 50s into Sunday night. While Monday may start near 60, temps will fall into the 40s and 50s by afternoon…along with more wind.

Speaking of, very strong winds in the mid-levels of the atmosphere translate to a chance for gusts of 50-60+ mph late Sunday through early Monday morning. This may mean we see some power outages, especially on the Capes and Islands where the winds will be strongest.

We're updating the forecast every few hours, so stay with us.