Cloudy Skies, Snow Showers in Southeast New England

On and off snow showers continue for points East throughout the day on Sunday. A steadier snow develops for the Cape, Islands, and South Shore by early evening. Highs in the middle 30’s.

Sunday Night is cold, and features snowfall for spots East of I-495. Areas right along the coast and on the Cape could see as much as 2-4” total snowfall by late Monday morning. Lows in the upper 20’s.

Snow tapers on Monday, and ends by early afternoon. Remaining cloudy, with highs in the middle 30’s.

Warmer temperatures and some sunshine for Tuesday, a chance of late day showers. Highs in the middle 40’s.

Wednesday is mostly sunny, and mild, highs near 50. Thursday is cloudy with on and off rain showers. Highs in the lower 40’s. Friday Is cloudy with rain, and possibly a mix well North. Highs in the lower 40’s.