Flooding threat returns for second half of the weekend

It’s been a busy week with several rounds of heavy rainfall across parts of New England and we’re not quite done with the flooding threat.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Addison County in Vermont Friday evening. For a full list of alerts, click here.

We've issued a First Alert for Sunday.

There will be another round of rain and storms on Sunday. In some locations, there may be more than just one round. Each round will be fed by deep, rich moisture. Until we can get this moisture out of here, we will have the threat of additional flooding.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Storms are expected to move through New England Sunday.

The flooding outlook has a large part of central and southern New England in a moderate risk for heavy rainfall and flooding. Please make sure you stay WEATHER AWARE! Given the amount of rain that’s fallen across the area the last week or so, it won’t take much for flooding to take place again. Be extra vigilant if you live near a flood-prone area.

NBC10 Boston There's a renewed flood threat in New England this weekend.

Saturday’s storm coverage looks pretty sporadic, but Sunday has the potential to be more widespread. Afternoon and evening looks to be the most likely time for us to have widespread thunderstorms around. Not only is there the flooding threat, but we could also see some low-end severe storms Damaging winds will be the main threat from the stronger storms.

NBC10 Boston Severe weather threat across New England.

Rainfall amount will vary quite a bit, but it appears we will have some widespread 1- to 2-inch rain totals by Monday. Isolated 3- to 4-inch totals will certainly be possible.