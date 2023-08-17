Getting ready for 2 rounds of storms on Friday in Boston

Thursday was another cloudy and cooler day, but some scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon in western New England, though most of us enjoy many hours of dry weather, too.

Some sun breaks out between the stubborn clouds and highs climb to the mid and upper 70s.

Across the South Coast, Cape and Islands, we will see showers moving in from the south through the afternoon and evening. Then, Thursday night, the showers continue to spread north and some thundershowers will boom through daybreak.

The showers will become more widespread around sunrise Friday, with isolated strong or severe thunderstorms until about noon.

There is a low chance for an isolated strong or severe storm that could produce damaging wind gusts, then a secondary threat of hail, flooding rain and a brief spin-up tornado.

Highs will be in the low 80s with high humidity thanks to a gusty south wind and a dry slot between noon and 4 p.m. in Boston. Then some more storms pop up between 4 and 7 p.m. and those could bring another wave of damaging wind, rain and lightning. We dry off south by evening, northern New England will continue to see showers and storms through the night.

This weekend we thankfully see some dry weather and sunshine, at least in southern New England! A few pop-up showers or storms will be around Saturday and Sunday late day in the northern reaches of New England.

Highs Saturday reach the upper 70s, we will be breezy and less humid. Sunday brings more humid air and highs in the mid-80s.