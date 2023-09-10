Humid, stormy weather continues on Sunday

Our stormy, and humid weather continues through the entire weekend on this Sunday.

A stationary front is right across New England and will provide another day of showers, storms and maybe a strong storm with gusty wind, heavy rain and lightning. The showers will be around this morning, with another round in the afternoon to evening.

More clouds are expected today as the humidity is very high too. Temps will be a touch cooler, in the upper 70s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Thursday is trending way less humid with seasonable temperatures as we watch where Hurricane Lee is in the Atlantic.

Temps in the low 70s and some sun will give us a couple nice days, through Friday and perhaps Saturday depending on how quickly Lee tracks north and near us.

Sunday into Monday a few showers from the outer bands of Lee may affect the eastern coastline of New England. The wind is still TBD too.

We are confident we will see some high surf, and dangerous rip currents starting midweek next week. Coastal flooding is also dependent on the track.

Our tides are running astronomically high due to a new moon at the end of this week…but they are not as high as they were during the full moon as August wrapped.

High tides for Boston will be around 9-10 feet Friday through Monday. We will keep a close watch on the movements of Lee throughout the week so check back with the NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team for updates.