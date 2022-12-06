It's Almost the Middle of December, So Where's the Snow and Cold?

Storms continue to push through New England in a similar fashion. They’re quick movers, produce gusty winds and mild temperatures. The one thing they’re lacking is snowfall.

That may change this coming weekend. Colder air finally moves in starting Friday, but will it be too cold? Cold air is dry, and usually accompanied by high pressure. High pressure can push storms away from our area. The setup for later Friday, shows a storm moving across the Ohio Valley, as it tries to come towards Boston, a strong area of high pressure to the North pushes it South, this term is called suppression. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 40s, yet again, the storm system is very weak, and may not have the power to overcome the strong high pressure North.

Although too early to speak with confidence, I did air our exclusive @nbc10boston @necn Forecast System snow prediction - most of which is predicted Sat night to Sunday - to illustrate that the pattern is changing to one that's cooler and introduces some snowflake potential. pic.twitter.com/qfnca2yrZk — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) December 6, 2022

So what does it all mean for us? One thing we can be certain of is a colder end to this week, and the coldest weekend we’ve had in quite some time. But, it doesn’t mean we get snow. As of now, the First Alert Team sees more of a drizzle, or just a cloudy sky with a stiff Northeast wind throughout the weekend.

Either way, if you’re looking for big snow, this weekend won’t be it. So what does the long-range forecast tell us? There is certainly a pattern change on the way, lending itself to colder temperatures as we approach mid to late month. The pattern will be more favorable for snow, and storminess in general. Even though November was very mild, all hope is not lost for winter fans and the month of December.