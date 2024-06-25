forecast

It's the heat, not the humidity: Dry, sunny summer weather expected Tuesday

Into the weekend, drier and cooler air is back for Friday and Saturday

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

You've heard the saying, "It's not the heat, it's the humidity" when describing sweltering summer days. However, Tuesday's exactly the opposite.

There's plenty of heat, but humid conditions are at bay for the next day, to day-and-a-half with winds from the northwest. This will help keep comfortable conditions in place, as temperatures rise back near 90° region wide.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tuesday is dry though and Wednesday starts rather dry, too. A renewed chance of rain arrives late Wednesday evening.

For now, timing plays in our favor, with the brunt of things after the 5 p.m. commute. We have issued a First Alert for the chance of strong and damaging thunderstorms, but the components of severity right now are lower.

The focal point for the worst of the storms will be through Upstate New York. But we'll need to be on guard (indoors and outdoors) as severe weather remains nearby.

Into the weekend, drier and cooler air is back for Friday and Saturday.

More weather-related stories

New Hampshire 19 hours ago

Tornado confirmed in NH amid Sunday's storms

Massachusetts Jun 20

Extreme heat creates safety concerns, sets records across New England

Extreme Weather Jun 18

What's a heat dome? Here's why so much of the US is broiling this week

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us