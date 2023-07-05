Mid-week break from the rain brings intense heat

Well, it’s about time.

With any prolonged wet spell, we often catch a break from the rain and can enjoy a string of pleasant days. Obviously, that doesn’t always fall on the weekend, but a lot of folks also have this week off. Take it for what it is…and make for the beaches, lakes, ponds and pools.

The upper level pattern has gone quiet, so there’s nothing to trigger the storms and rain. The flip side of that is that there’s nothing to dry out the air, either. With so much evaporation and transpiration (landscape giving off water vapor), we’ll certainly feel the steam heat in the coming days. Highs leap back to the mid and upper 80s through Friday – with 90 a possibility away from the coast. Heat indices will top out in the low 90s.

By the weekend, the pattern will recharge, and the storms could fire in the afternoon – especially Sunday. This will also carry into next week, and with everything stalling, we’ll have to contend with another spat of thunderstorms with torrential rain. Plenty of time to sort out the details, but the confidence is running high in terms of a heavy rain threat.

Again.