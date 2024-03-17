Mostly clear and breezy St. Patrick's Day

Daybreak St. Patrick's Day will be the wettest part of the day. Through the morning, showers are possible. By parade time, Southie will be breezy with temps in the 50s.

A sprinkle or two possible during the parade, but it will not be washed out by any means. Highs on Sunday are in the mid to upper 50s. All in all, it isn't looking to be a half bad parade forecast.

The rain this morning is accompanied by a cold front, bringing in cooler air. In addition, a second cold front on Wednesday that will reinforce the cooler air (especially low temps) through the end of the week.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Wednesday, rain chances are around a 40% chance, as that cold front will come with a few showers. Lows dip below freezing Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will be in the low and mid-40s, very seasonable, but this will be the coolest stretch of March we've seen so far.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.