First Alert

FIRST ALERT: Rainy Morning Commute to Bring Reduced Visibility, Slick Roads

The heaviest of Wednesday's rainfall will come during the morning

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall will be concentrated during the morning hours, with a slow tapering of rain during the afternoon.

High temperatures will be very mild in the lower 50’s. Wednesday night, skies will slowly clear, and temperatures remain mild in the lower 40’s. Thursday looks very pleasant. A mostly sunny sky, with highs around 50.

Colder air arrives on Friday. Highs are in the lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday is mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for drizzle near the coast, highs around 40. A brief period of light snow or showers is possible on Sunday, little or no snow accumulation is likely. Highs in the upper 30’s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

First Alertforecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us