Remnants of Ophelia bring clouds and showers to New England

With the thick clouds canvasing the area, temperatures will be held down in the 50s and 60s all day Sunday.

By Brian James

The remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia, now down to a post-tropical area of low pressure, will continue to be a source of clouds and showers for the second half of the weekend.

If you want to get anything done outside, I would suggest doing it during the first half of the day. Early Sunday afternoon, the next wave of more widespread and heavier rain will move in.

Until the remnant low leaves the area, the clouds, cool weather, and chance for additional showers will stick around. It looks like we won’t get a full break from the clouds until late Monday.

Once we do get back to some sunshine, we will see temperatures work their way back up through the 60s into the lower 70s. Next weekend looks quite nice with dry weather and temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

