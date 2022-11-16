first alert forecast

Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm

The precipitation will move out by evening but most of the interior of New England drops back to the upper 20s, likely causing some icing on untreated roadways

By Meteorologist Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.

But why was there less snow? Two reasons: first, the storm system was moving very quickly, and did not have a lot of precipitation to work with. Second, warmer air worked into the mid-levels of the atmosphere quickly. That allowed many spots to change over to a prolonged period of sleet, and in the mountains freezing rain. This really cut back on totals.

NBC10 Boston

Some concerns for overnight, in areas that are still wet, or have slush. Most of the interior of New England drops back to the upper 20s, likely causing some icing on untreated roadways.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

What’s next? Snow isn’t really in the forecast over the next seven to 10 days. Parts of Northern New England may get some flurries on occasion, but no major systems are forecasted. In fact Boston looks to be near 50 by Thanksgiving, and warmer still by Black Friday.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

More weather

Weather Nov 16

As Season's First Storm Moves Out, Here's What to Expect Leading Up to Thanksgiving

snowfall Nov 16

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Fell Overnight in Mass. Communities

snow plow drivers Nov 16

More Snow Plow Drivers Needed in Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastsnow
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us