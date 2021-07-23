Beautiful Saturday on Tap, But Here's When Rain Returns

A disturbance over the region will set off showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms may contain heavy rain and lightning. Expect storms to wane after sunset as daytime heating decreases.

Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s today; a few locations may hit 80 degrees. Overnight, skies will clear from northwest to southeast with temperatures dropping down into the 50s inland, around 60 degrees at the coast.

High pressure remains in control on Saturday, resulting in fair weather for the first half of the weekend. Expect clear skies in the morning before cumulus clouds develop during the afternoon – a dry day with a chance shower threat across the Worcester Hills. Highs again rise into the upper 70s with sea breezes developing at the coasts.

A disturbance moves out of the Great Lakes on Sunday, leading to increasing clouds ahead of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the morning and afternoon. There will also an increasing mugginess factor to the air.

Winds will increase throughout the day, gusting 20 to 30 MPH by the afternoon; a few locations on the Cape and Islands could gust as high as 40 MPH. Highs remain in the upper 60s to low 70s across the North Country and upper 70s at the South Coast.

Looking ahead to the work week, Monday features a cold frontal passage, pushing Sunday’s showers out of New England. Humidity will remain around despite the cold front moving through with highs in the low 80s south, mid 70s across the north.

We’ll be in between two cold fronts on Tuesday with scattered showers and afternoon clouds around. Highs will again reach into the mid to upper 70s south, upper 60s to low 70s north. The rest of the week is looking more dry than wet with warming temperatures and a series of disturbances passing through the region on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.