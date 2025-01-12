Icy start gives way to sunny, calm day

After a Saturday snow day, Sunday starts off icy, but will give way to a tranquil and seasonable feel for most of southern New England, with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds compared to recent days.

Snow accumulations for Saturday were ranging from 1" to 4" - with Boston at 1.8". Some lingering ocean-effect clouds may persist over parts of Cape Cod and the Islands during the morning but will gradually clear by afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 30s, making for a pleasant winter day overall. By Sunday evening, clouds will begin to increase as a weather system approaches from the west, but conditions will remain dry overnight, with lows dipping into the upper teens to mid-20s.

Looking ahead to the workweek, Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable highs in the upper 30s to near 40°F. A cold front moves through Monday night, ushering in colder air for Tuesday, when highs will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s. Gusty northwest winds could also trigger ocean-effect snow showers for the Cape and Islands.

The midweek stretch looks quiet but chilly, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and nighttime lows in the teens. By Friday, temperatures begin to moderate, with highs climbing into the mid-30s ahead of a potential unsettled and slightly warmer weekend.