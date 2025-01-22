Frigid temperatures hold out through Thursday morning

After frigid mornings, we will bump temperatures up a notch and be near normal if not slightly above normal Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

NBC10 Boston

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It is climatologically the coldest time of the year, with normal highs at 36. By February 1 we see the normal highs begin their ascent as we approach the start of spring (58 days away, but who is counting?).

NBC10 Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tonight, increasing cloud cover will move in as a weather system approaches from the west. While it will still be quite cold, with lows ranging from the single digits inland to the teens near the coast.

NBC10 Boston

Expect a mix of clouds and sun, with clouds lingering longer over the Cape and Islands, where a few light snow showers could develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will moderate slightly, reaching the mid to upper 20s inland and low 30s near the coast.

Looking ahead, mostly quiet weather is expected through the weekend and early next week. High pressure will keep things dry Friday and Saturday, with temperatures remaining chilly in the upper 20s to low 30s during the day and dropping into the single digits and teens overnight. We're watching the potential impacts of another system that will come close to New England Wednesday of next week.