Steamy, sticky weather to continue as showers and storms move in

Intense downpours and flooding will be possible at times as rainfall rates near 2 inches per hour between Friday and Saturday

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wet weather is back with intensifying rain at times for the next day to day and a half.

Showers will form along the south coast and Cape Friday morning as heat and high humidity both remain. The showers will form along a stationary front that’s parked along the I-95 corridor and bubble up on and off through Saturday morning and the early afternoon.

As you’ve noticed as you step outside, the humidity is still high, it feels tropical and sticky out. The atmosphere is very moisture-laden, and does come from the tropics. Intense downpours and flooding will be possible at times as rainfall rates near 2 inches per hour.

We’re under a flood watch across much of Massachusetts tonight and through Saturday evening.

While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, there will be thunder and lightning at times.

As the rain departs, we’re still left with humid and hot conditions Sunday and through much of next week. Another heatwave is expected Sunday to Wednesday, with feels-like temperatures near 100°.

There may be a break in the heat though, as signs point to a “cool down” at the tail end of the forecast period, where highs drop into the low 80s.

