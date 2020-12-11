First Alert Added to 10-Day Forecast, Tracking Storm Chances for Next Week

A First Alert stamp has been added to our 10-day forecast as our weather team tracks storm chances for Monday and again midweek.

For now, it's a chilly and icy start to this Friday morning. We made it through the night without any black ice but the next four hours favor areas of black ice developing on area roads in central and southern New England as the dew point is rising and temperatures are subfreezing.

Our warming trend continues into the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the 40s across New England with some spots south in the low 50s. Partly cloudy skies will rule the day, but any glimpses of sunshine will be welcome after such a cloudy week.

The clouds roll in again for Saturday morning as we track our next low pressure system. Scattered showers will develop during the day as we get some milder air in.

Although, cold air may lock up across northern New England and that’s where we could see a flip from rain to a mix and light icing Saturday night. The cold air will be confined to the North Country Saturday night and Sunday and that’s where we could get minor snow accumulation.

The rain showers will be widespread overnight Saturday, then will taper to a few showers Sunday morning to mostly cloudy skies by afternoon in southern New England.

Highs may reach the 40s to low 50s, 30s north on Saturday. Sunday’s highs in southern New England will be in the 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

We're watching storm chances Monday, and the First Alert stamp was added to Wednesday as we have a coastal storm possible sometime Wednesday into Thursday.

The week begins with temperatures falling to the 40s Monday and 30s Tuesday.

Temperatures remain in the 30s to 20s north for midweek depending on the track of this coastal low. Right now the models agree that we will have a coastal low. The track, timing and impacts are still TBD. We may have some snow accumulation across southeastern New England by Thursday, gusty wind and even the possibility of coastal flooding with high astronomical tides.

Stay tuned for more updates from the First Alert weather team.