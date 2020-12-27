Cold and Calm Sunday

This morning we have icy cold temperatures in the teens and 20s and icy spots on the roads through daybreak. Highs today will be cold again in the 20s to 30s, but with less wind compared to yesterday. Plus we will have mostly sunny skies.

Monday into Tuesday our temperatures will increase a tad to the 40s as a system passes to our northwest. This means a light, spotty, wintry mix for northern New England and for some south, too. Most of us stay dry, and most will only notice the breeze changing direction and strengthening a tad Monday night into Tuesday as cold air returns. A few flurries or upslope snow showers are possible Tuesday with leftover moisture on the backside of this system.

Our next storm will gather strength across the Midwest and head in just in time for our next holiday. We expect wind -- possibly damaging -- heavy rain and warm temperatures again, similar to the Christmas storm. This one looks to linger more into New Year's Day and potentially into Saturday morning. Stay tuned for updates on timing and specifics on impacts.

The following weekend does look dry with highs back in the 30s.