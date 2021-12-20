Coldest Start to the Season Monday

It’s less than a week until Christmas and our best chance for an accumulating snow... was Saturday.

But hey, it’s a short workweek, and there’s only minor weather leading up to the holiday. Our biggest issue this morning is getting out the door with temps in the low 10s to low 20s - and a bit of a breeze. Although winter starts tomorrow (a minute before 11 a.m.), we’re knee-deep in the cold today.

Boston started out at 21 degrees Monday morning -- the coldest start so far this year. With the wind chill, the feels-like temperature was around 9 degrees.

Highs will only make it back to the mid-30s for most, near freezing in Worcester under a cold Sun. We’re faring a lot better tomorrow with highs jumping back into the 40s as a cold front slowly marches in our direction.

The atmospheric horse race between the front and a storm far offshore will mean clouds will be on the increase later in the day, however. We’ll stare down the storm offshore as it sweeps a bit of light mix and rain into the area on Wednesday, on its way to becoming a bigger storm for the Maritimes (extra insurance for a White Christmas there).

Instead, our cold will get a refreshing shot on Thursday and Friday. It’s not enough to plunge us into the deep freeze, but just enough to set us back to the 30s. We’ll watch another (mostly mild) storm for Christmas Day pull into town.

Make it a great week and happy holidays!