Damaging Winds, Coastal Flooding Expected Across New England

Damaging winds, coastal flooding, mountain snow, coastal rain – it was a busy end to the week.

Minor coastal flooding was reported on Nantucket and in Hampton New Hampshire. A record high temperature was set in Providence. The temperature climbed into the uppers 50s and the record for the day was 53 degrees set once in 1925 and tied in 1946.

Damaging wind gusts reached 65 mph and caused isolated power outages. Meanwhile, in northern New England, double-digit snowfall amounts blanked the region.

Colder air moves in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will only reach the 30s, which for winter isn't that wild, but for this winter it is. If you look at the month of January, high temperatures stayed below 32 degrees only on 3 occasions and only once during the entire month of December.

This week ahead looks a bit unsettled. On and off showers are possible. No significant storms or precipitation expected. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 30s and 40s early in the week.

We should be getting a bit colder by the end of the week and next weekend. Temperatures may stay below freezing – especially on Friday and Saturday. We will moderate once again as we head into Sunday and Monday at the end of the 10-day.