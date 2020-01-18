Local
Get Ready for Snowy Saturday Night

Expect 1-3” of snow for most south and east of Boston, with 3-6” north and west

By Michael Page

Clouds continue to thicken up across New England today, with chilly temperatures in the 20s.

Snow will break out this afternoon, first from 12-3 PM in parts of Western New England, and closer to 6 PM at the coast. The snow will fall moderately to heavily for a time this evening, before mixing with rain near the South Coast, Cape, and Islands.

The rain and snow will end in Southern New England overnight, but snow showers will continue into Sunday for the mountains of Northern and Western New England.

Expect 1-3” of snow for most south and east of Boston, with 3-6” north and west. A widespread 6-9”+ will fall across Northern New England since the snow continues into Sunday.

Closer to Boston expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs near 40.

Much of next week will be sunny and quiet, with highs going from the 20s to start the week, back to 40 by week’s end.

The next storm may arrive next week.

