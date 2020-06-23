Heat, Humidity and Possible Thunderstorms Persist

The morning fog has dispersed for most, with some lingering fog and clouds across the Cape Cod shoreline. Our highs reach the mid 80s along the coast with high humidity, so it's a great beach day. Highs across the interior will be in the low 90s and it will feel like the mid 90s when you factor in the heat index.

There is a chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm across higher terrain in New England this afternoon through sunset. Just like the last couple of days, gusty wind, downpours and lightning will be the issue with any storm. Tonight the fog rolls back in, especially along the coast, as lows drop to around 70 degrees and it stays muggy.

Wednesday brings us the best chance for rain, however it will be mainly for inland areas. As the line of storms moves to the coast tomorrow evening, the storms run into more stable air and will dissipate. A stray storm or shower may last to the coast, but more of the rain chance will be inland, and across northern and central New England. Highs before the rain reach the 80s again with high humidity and a gusty south wind.

More showers are possible Thursday afternoon across southern New England and highs reach the mid 80s. Friday we see lower humidity northwest, still elevated southeast and highs in the mid 80s. Storms develop in the heat of the afternoon across northern New England.

The weekend brings us warmer temperatures nearing 90 Saturday with drier air and we should hold off on rain. Sunday brings us higher humidity and more temps near 90 with afternoon storms or showers.

Next week we may see a persistent onshore flow and more cloud and fog development, so cooler temps are expected with highs in the 70s at the coast, 80s west. However, the humidity remains high and there may be a daily pop up shower or storm chance across the interior.