Here's What We Know About the Thanksgiving Weather Forecast

An area of low pressure situated over New York State, combined with an approaching cold front, will bring continued periods of rain and wind through the afternoon Monday.

High temperatures will range from the low 60s across the south to the low 40s across the North Country. A cold front will cross the region later this afternoon, ushering in drier weather and colder temperatures behind it. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to clearing tonight as breezy west winds usher in 30-degree temperatures.

Tuesday features sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s south and mid 20s across the north. A weak disturbance passing to our north may bring light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning which may fall as some light snow showers in the interior. We're not expecting much in the way of any accumulation more than a dusting.

A storm system approaching from the Ohio River Valley will usher increasing clouds during the day on Wednesday with temperatures remaining cold in the mid to upper 40s south, around freezing to the north.

A rainy and mild Thanksgiving is forecasted as a low pressure system treks across the region. High temperatures will rise well into the 50s. The system will take its time exiting New England on Friday but overall, a drier day is expected with highs remaining in the low 50s south, mid to upper 40s across the North Country.

Looking ahead to next weekend on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast, warm and dry weather will be sticking around with sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the 50s.