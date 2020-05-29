Humidity Continues Friday Afternoon, Threat of Strong Wind and Thunderstorms

Our summertime weather continues with hot and humid conditions, especially in northern New England this afternoon with highs close to 90 degrees.

This is where we have a threat for strong to severe storms as a cold front comes in from the west. Any thunderstorm can contain damaging wind along with the downpours and lightning being that there's a lot of moisture in the air, adding fuel to the fire.

Most of us won't see rain or storms but all of us will continue to experience the humidity as dew point temperatures are now close to 70 degrees. Quite uncomfortable if you are heading outdoors to work on the yard or play with the kids, or even if you don't have an air conditioner and must keep the windows open.

The humidity will begin to drop behind the cold front Saturday afternoon with less humid air in store for the latter part of the weekend.

Tonight, occasional showers will continue with patchy fog redeveloping along the south coast and Downeast Maine with lows in the 60s to near 70.

Saturday will feature scattered showers in the morning with a drying trend towards the afternoon, highs will be in the 70s north, 80s south. By Saturday night, the air will be less humid, and it will feel comfortable once again. Temperatures will be in the 40s north, 50s south.

The pick of the weekend is Sunday with lots of sunshine, dry air and temperatures in the 60s north, 70s south.

A cool air mass sets over New England, with the chance for frost over the mountains both Sunday and Monday night.

By mid-week, temperatures will rebound into the 70s but the chance for rain will also increase as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.