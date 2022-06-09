Intense Rain Passes, Scattered Showers Linger This Afternoon

With rainfall rates around 1/2" per hour in southern states this morning, our reported rainfall amounts neared 1.5” in some spots. While sun and dry conditions rule in Conn. now, most of the showers now move across VT, NH and Maine, but we see another chance of showers mid to late afternoon for eastern Mass. These may bring wind gusts around 40 mph with heavy rain for a brief period. The rest of the evening we’ll see improving conditions, clearing skies tonight and lows in the 50s and beautiful weather tomorrow.

We’ll wrap up our work week with a golden stamp; we’ll see sunny skies, mild temperatures that run up to the 80s in the warmest spots and light to moderate winds. This, at the same time, comes with a catch for those who suffer allergies; we’ll see an increasing count of pollen across much of central and southern New England. The dry weather goes on to part of Saturday, but the chance of showers increases Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday brings the chance of showers primarily into the mountains, while much of central and southern New England will enjoy the sun and drier weather.

Next week features temperatures in the 70s that grows into the 80s by the end of our work week. Rain fills in on Monday but seems to hold off a bit on Tuesday before another shot of showers may return from Wednesday into Thursday.