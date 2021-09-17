Isolated Showers, Rip Currents Saturday as Cold Front Hits the Region

An area of low pressure off the East Coast is likely to become a tropical depression this weekend, which will bring an abundance of clouds and a spot shower or drizzle to New England this afternoon.

Seasonably cool temperatures are on tap for today with highs rising into the 70s. There will be some humidity in the air, leading to a slightly muggy feeling outside.

Overnight, the ocean low makes its closest pass to southern New England, grazing Cape Cod and the Islands with a chance of showers and gusty northeast winds. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 60s south, mid 50s to around 60 degrees across the North Country.

The offshore low/tropical depression will move away from the region on Saturday, resulting in drier air moving in behind it and clouds giving way to sunshine. Dangerous surf and rip currents will remain along the coast. Highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. Some humidity will still linger in the air.

A cold front moves through Saturday night, bringing the threat of showers and gusty north to northwest winds. Low temperatures behind the cold frontal passage will drop into the mid 50s to low 60s.

A sprawling area of high pressure will settle in over New England on Sunday, remaining overhead through the mid-week, just in time for the official start to Fall on Wednesday, also known as the Autumnal Equinox. This high pressure will provide relatively tranquil weather each day with highs generally rising into the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity levels.

A rather strong cold front will trek across the east by Wednesday evening/Thursday morning, crossing across New England Thursday afternoon/evening. This cold frontal passage will bring likely precipitation during the day on Thursday. Highs will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Looking ahead to the end of next week, the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN shows a significant pattern change is likely with below-normal temperatures more akin to October.