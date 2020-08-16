Light Showers Drift in as Summer Weather Pauses

While summer takes a back seat for the next two days, we're keeping our eyes peeled for any beneficial rain under these cloudy skies. Few light showers drifted in overnight from a steady northeast wind — compliments of a strong high pressure system over Northern Maine. There may be a couple more through the early part of the day, before drier air gobbles them up into the afternoon.

Our weary, drought-stricken landscape is in need of a steady soaking, and while the storm system crawling in our direction from the southwest is willing, the pattern is not able. That bullying high to the north just won't give up enough ground to let the rain spread across the region. As a result, the only chance for a steady rain will be across the Cape/Islands from late tonight into tomorrow morning. The rest of us see a few negligible sprinkles or showers.

Summer reasserts itself on Tuesday as highs bounce back into the 80s. We'll see widely scattered — or perhaps even isolated — thunderstorms fire into the afternoon.

As a result of that strong high and the vigorous storm to the southwest, winds will kick up throughout the afternoon. We're seeing gusts up to 30-35 into Monday morning — mostly on the Cape/Islands. Seas remain rough and there could be rip currents at the beaches into early Monday. (Not that the beach weather is all that spectacular anyway.)

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.