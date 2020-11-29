Mild Weather Continues Sunday Ahead of Monday Storms

About one-third of the month of November featured temperatures that were below average, however in many locations in New England we’ve seen a top 10 warmest November on record. The days which were above average were well above average.

Temperatures today will also be mild with highs in the 50s for most in southern New England and 40s in northern New England. We will close out the month with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above average!

Currently, it’s been the third warmest November in both Worcester and Providence, the fifth warmest at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton and the ninth warmest in Hartford.

Monday won’t be warm and sunny, it will be rather stormy. Rain will move in from south to north through the day.

Winds will ramp up as the temperature climbs. Gusts may reach 60 mph.

Thankfully we’re past leaf drop and there is a lot less weight on the trees, this should help mitigate the chances of widespread power outages. At this point, scattered outages are possible. Winds, heavy rain ease Tuesday morning. Tuesday will stay mild.

Once this storm system departs, we will turn seasonably cool. The remainder of the week looks quiet.

Next weekend we will see another healthy round of rain. Prospects of mountain snow are looking a bit better for the next storm system.