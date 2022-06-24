Mix of Clouds and Sun, Highs in 70s Prior to Weekend Warmup

While the weekend sizzles, the prelude to the weekend is almost a carbon copy of yesterday.

A departing weather system offshore will impart *just* enough unstable air to sprout a random shower in the afternoon. Highs again will hold in the 70s for most, around 80 several miles inland from the coast.

Warmer air floods New England for the weekend. Highs leap to the low 90s in the hottest spots (Norwood/Fitchburg to name a couple) while “soothing” sea breezes keep the beaches in the comfortable 80s. This is a tricky forecast for the coastal communities. Everyone will get a quick runup to the 80s through both mornings, but the coastline sees the drop off in the afternoon. A delay of 1-2 hours on the sea breeze could mean the difference between a high of 83 or 86/87.

In any event, we’re rain-free until Monday. It’s then that a cold front slices through in the early afternoon. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for the possibility of a few nasty storms, but at this point, it’s all about getting water out of the clouds. Even with downpours in the forecast, this won’t be a drought-buster. We’ve been running a deficit since January (minus February’s above normal precipitation), and one line of storms won’t make up for all that lost time.

Cooler, less humid air flows in behind the front, as we gear up for another warm up late next week.

Enjoy the beach and the weekend!