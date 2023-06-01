Near Record Heat Before Major Temperature Dip, Thunderstorms Move In

The sizzling is building in the coming days. In addition to widespread 90s away from the coast, we’ll add to the discomfort by introducing some humidity (a rarity these days) tomorrow. Dewpoints could climb into the low and mid 60s as a sharp front approaches from the north.

This front could also trigger some storms in the late afternoon and evening as is marches south from New Hampshire. While we’re not expecting severe weather, we could see some strong storms with heavy rain and brief, gusty winds. These storms will fade, but the showers should linger into Saturday morning as an upper level storm system begins to form.

This has been the gripping weather story evolving since yesterday morning. What seemed like a relatively cool weekend with sun & clouds, now has morphed into a wet, windy weekend with a raw, chilly feel. At stake is a developing coastal storm (potentially) and soaking (less certain) rain. In both respects, the guidance is vague and flip-flopping. We’re more certain that we’ll dive from the 80s/90s back into the 50s areawide for both weekend days. Timing the showers is also a tall order, since it hinges upon when and where the storm may form.

We’ll sort it out in the next 24hours, but enjoy the beach weather while it’s here.