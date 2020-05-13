Record Cold Possible With Frost or Freeze in Parts of New England

It was a record cold morning in Boston and Bridgeport, Connecticut where both cities dropped to 37 degrees beating the previous record of 38 degrees which in Boston dates back to 1882.

As high pressure builds Wednesday afternoon, we enjoy a sun-filled sky but with breezy conditions. Highs today made it close to 60 in southern New England and the 50s to the north.

Tonight, we will have a mainly clear sky with lighter winds, so this will be another cold night, due to radiational cooling with a chance for frost or freeze in places away from the coast.

There's a possibility for record cold once again. Luckily, a warming trend is on the way starting tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s north and closer to 70 degrees south as a warm front approaches from the west with sunshine fading behind clouds. It should be mostly dry.

Low pressure along the warm front over us on Friday could mean downpours with temperatures in the 70s for southern New England and still cool in northern New England with lighter rain.

Low pressure is east of us Saturday morning with slow clearing. The wind will be from the north on Saturday and that means cooler at the ocean, 50s near the beach and 60s to low 70s inland.

We should remain dry through Sunday morning, with sunshine on Sunday fading behind clouds with another warm front coming in. It will probably reach into the 60s before rain late in the day as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

A big challenge for early next week is the possible merging of a slow-moving front over New England and a possible tropical or subtropical storm off the southeastern United States. They may come together and give us a couple of days of wind and rain from the Northeast.

If that happens, we are only in the 40s. But we're still optimistic that after that, we go back into the 70s to near 80 by late next week.