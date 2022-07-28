Scattered Storm Chances Ahead of Pleasant Weekend Weather

Humidity makes a comeback Thursday, and many more hours will be dry than wet through Friday.

Temperatures early Thursday morning are sitting in the 60s for just about every community across eastern Massachusetts. Dew points are also running in the 60s, so it's still comfortable out. The more humid air has returned to the Cape and Islands, and it will be spreading north Thursday. You'll feel a difference once we get to late morning and midday.

Showers that are in Upstate New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are making their way toward our area, but we're certainly not expecting a wall of rain. Thursday's forecast instead calls for some isolated showers.

By about 8:45 Thursday morning, some of those isolated showers will already be making their way along the Mass Pike, and by about midday, some showers start to break out in the Boston suburbs as well. The further north you go from the Pike, showers are more isolated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By Thursday evening, most showers will have cleared the Metro Boston area, but areas far to the northwest will see showers and thunder. Those storms will drop in over the Boston area overnight, but are gone by Friday morning.

Friday evening also has a chance for storms, with a great weekend to follow. Highs Friday should get close to 90 degrees in most communities.

Look forward to a warm weekend with lower humidity.