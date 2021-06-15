Scattered Storms With Torrential Rain, Strong Wind Gusts Tuesday

Safe to say the “washout day” is behind us. While today isn’t ideal for outdoor plans, it certain doesn’t seem like most spots will see as much water as yesterday. Coverage isn’t as widespread as yesterday.

That said, we’re still in the grips of this upper level weather system and there’s enough humidity to fuel a few storms this afternoon. They’ll be loaded with water, so watch for the skies to open up if you’re in their path.

Once cleared, the air will dry out and temps will level off in the 70s for tomorrow. With the upper levels remaining cool, the trend will be for afternoon clouds to bubble up, and there may be just enough unstable air to eek out a quick shower. Nothing significant, but still a small threat.

The rest of the week will feature fine weather with low humidity. As the sea breezes stay away, we’ll mount a comeback in the temperature department too. Highs should make the low 80s again by Friday.

Newly formed Tropical Storm Bill will continue to chug out to sea far off Nantucket in the coming days. No threat to us, thanks to the aforementioned weather system.