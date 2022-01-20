Snow Showers Clear Out But Dropping Temps Could Turn Things Icy

The snow showers taper off across southeastern Massachusetts and dry air takes over. Our roads and sidewalks don’t dry off in time before things turn icy, though.

Any untreated roads or surfaces in southern New England could get icy with temps in the 20s around dinnertime. Overnight lows drop to around zero, and in the teens in southern New England.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC10 Boston

More Frigid Temps Friday

A little northwest breeze will give us wind chill values below zero for Friday morning. Boston will feel like -5 to 0 degrees as you head out at 7 a.m. The wind won’t be an issue by afternoon, but we stay cold with highs in the single digits and teens.

NBC10 Boston

At least we have plenty of sunshine. Along Cape Ann, the South Shore, and Cape Cod, we will watch for ocean-effect snow bands to develop. This depends on the wind direction…and Thursday night the wind is more from the northwest so the outer Cape has the best chance for those snow showers. Then the wind switches to more north or northeast Friday through Saturday morning. This is why the entire eastern coast needs to watch for these possible snow bands through Saturday. Route 3, and route 6 on the Cape may get slick with some quick snow bursts. This is a more wait-and-see kind of situation.

NBC10 Boston

Our ocean storm on Saturday passes well to the south, but it may enhance our northeast breeze and allow for more snow bands to develop in southeastern Mass. A coating up to 2" of snow is possible, but the track may still wobble a bit. Highs on Saturday reach the mid-20s with sunshine across the rest of New England and across ski country.

Perfect Weather for Skiing and Snowmaking

Ski areas have picked up several inches to around one foot of snow from the storm on Monday. No new snow is in the forecast from Mother Nature but temperatures for snow-making look great through next week. We're not anticipating ski lift delays, or any travel issues through this weekend. A couple of flurries or snow showers may develop in the mountains for Sunday, as a weak system moves through. The rest of New England is dry with clouds around and highs around freezing.

Next week we have a snow chance around Tuesday or Wednesday.