Snow continues spreading across southern, then central New England Wednesday, with most areas seeing snow falling by early afternoon and continuing through the evening.

While the far North Country of New England misses this event, most of the rest of the six-state region finds a classic spring snow: falling steadily, a wet snow, but not one of great impact during the daylight hours.

With marginal temperatures mostly above freezing at ground level today: 1) roads should stay mostly wet (thanks to sun strength equal to first week of October!); 2) Snow slow to accumulate, mostly on grass/cold surfaces; 3) rain mixed in for some at start, Cape by late day/eve. pic.twitter.com/DHYWAS7UH5 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 9, 2022

I do expect we'll find some variability in snow amounts based not only on elevation, but even on exposure to the weak, indirect sun. Around and after sundown is when especially untreated roads may turn slick & snow accumulates best...before ending 7-9pm west to east. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 9, 2022

With a sun angle now equally strong to that of the first week of October, pavement temperatures will respond to even this indirect sun through clouds and snow, likely remaining warm enough to stay wet, especially where any treatment is put down, while snow will lazily accumulate on colder surfaces like grass, decks and car tops.

As we approach and pass sundown, temperatures will ease down enough to approach the freezing mark, meaning some slick spots will develop on roads and snow may actually accumulate the quickest of all day during that evening timeframe.

Spring snow is often so dependent upon time of day, and just as the snow starts to stick more effectively this evening, it shuts down between 7 and 9 p.m. from west to east, leaving moisture on roads that may continue to produce some slick spots overnight.

Both Thursday and Friday bring variable clouds and a return to spring temperatures near 50 degrees, but a stronger storm is brewing for Saturday. Although Saturday’s storm will bring windswept rain to most of New England as it begins, it will drag colder air south from Canada as it strengthens, changing rain to snow in northern New England first -- where 6 to 12 inches is possible in the North Country -- then even possibly changing rain to a brief period of accumulating snow before ending Saturday evening and night in central and southern New England.

No change to thought process on Saturday storm - windswept for many, mostly mild rain Southern New England but the potential for 6"-12" of heavy, wet snow, from the North Country of New England to the Berkshires & thru much of Upstate NY. One day event, in early AM, out late eve. pic.twitter.com/ejcF3ewqFp — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 9, 2022

The storm will be gone for a fair Sunday, but a shot of winter chill with a blustery wind settles in for the day, with high temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s at the warmest time of day.

Spring air makes a pronounced comeback in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast, with 50s and even a day in the 60s expected next week.