Sunny start of the week to continue on Monday

It was nice to have sunshine and seasonal temps across the area today. We will continue with the sunny theme on Monday, but we will also have a drop in afternoon high temps.

After starting Monday morning on a cold note (20s to around 30), we will only make it back into the low 40s by the afternoon.

The next storm system starts heading our way on Tuesday with an increase in clouds through the day. Rain will spread into the area after midnight Tuesday night and continue through the day on Wednesday.

By the time the rain comes to an end, some spots could pick up more than an inch of rain. A lot of folks will be heading to the their holiday destination on Wednesday and with the rain around, expect slower travel times.

Thanksgiving Day will be a cool but dry day. The rain will be gone by sunrise on Thursday and we will see some sun around. Highs will still be down in the 40s and it will stay seasonably cool through the holiday weekend.

Friday will be a dry day as well before we see another chance for some rain on Saturday.