Sunshine, Chance of Afternoon Showers Wednesday

This “April Shower” kind of weather pattern looks to continue through next weekend and perhaps beyond

By Chris Gloninger

Each day this week, we’ve been getting brighter and brighter. Today, we’ll be adding even more sunshine into the mix. 

Temperatures will recover into the 60s by the afternoon. A couple of showers or rumbles of thunder are possible in the mountains during the afternoon and closer to the coast by the evening.

Even drier, brighter weather returns for the end of the week. The weekend doesn’t look as warm, but temperatures will end up around or slightly above average.

This “April Shower” kind of pattern looks to continue through next weekend and perhaps beyond. Temperatures will likely return to the 70s by the end of the 10-day forecast.

