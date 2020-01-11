Surge of Spring Warmth Around New England

A spring-like day is ahead of New England, with high temperatures in record territory for many cities and towns.

In southern New England we’ll reach the temperatures in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and just a spot shower. Even in ski country temperatures will climb into the 50s, and there we’ll have more widespread showers.

That same pattern continues tonight, with temperatures staying in the 50s for many courtesy of a gusty southwest wind. The exception is far northern New England, right near the international border. Colder air will spill out of Canada and start to turn things snowy and icy there.

Sunday brings a huge split across New England. Temperatures will range from near 20 in far northern Maine, to the middle 60s in much of southern New England.

The morning will be very active, with rain and thunderstorms in the warm air in southern New England, and freezing rain in parts of far northern New England. That ice will create slippery travel, and perhaps even some isolated power outages, from the Champlain Valley into the Mount Washington Valley, and through most of Maine away from the immediate coast.

Conditions will improve during the afternoon as skies partially clear and cooler air flows in on a northwest wind.

Early next week starts cooler, closer to normal, and quiet.

A few light rain or snow showers are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, with a more organized storm possible late Wednesday into Thursday. That would also likely be a mix of rain and snow across New England.

For those hoping for winter, there are signs of a colder, and perhaps snowier, pattern, taking hold by next weekend.