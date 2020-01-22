Thaw Continues Ahead of Weekend Storm

Our warming trend continues into Thursday and Friday. Today we had highs in the 30s and this led to some decent melting across New England. Tonight watch for icy spots developing as everything refreezes while lows dip into the teens and 20s south.

High temperatures for Thursday may approach 50 degrees in some places in southern New England. Northern New England highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High pressure keeps us dry through Friday. Highs again will reach the 40s on Friday, but we expect more cloud cover.

The storm for the weekend looks to be more wet than white now as the forecast models have it tracking slightly farther north and west. There isn't a lot of cold air to lock in the snow chance either, so that's another indication that we will see rain south and east.

Northern New England, western Massachusetts, central New Hampshire and interior Maine will see snowfall and likely some plowable accumulation Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Boston, Providence and Hartford will see mainly rain from Saturday through Sunday. Some cold air by Sunday morning may help to flip the rain over to light snow for a brief time.

In our exclusive 10-day forecast our temperatures stay pretty close to normal for this time of the year and our weather pattern remains pretty quiet. There is a storm chance next around mid-week next week that will bring another wintry mix, but it does look more rainy than snowy.