Wear Those Layers and Take In Those Plants – Temps Will Take a Tumble Overnight

After a breezy start to the day, the wind slowly settles down this evening after sunset.

Breezy and cool evening

As the Red Sox continue their series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park, we stay cool and breezy for first pitch at 7:10 p.m. Hand warmers and extra layers would be a good idea as we dress for the breezy and cool weather - but at least it stays dry.

As the wind relaxes this evening and we set up a night ideal for radiational cooling. This means with a clear sky and lack of wind, our temperatures tumble to the 20s and 30s. Southern New England will have a frost advisory through daybreak Thursday as lows drop to around freezing. If you have planted flower pots on the front porch already, bring them indoors before you head to bed.

Scattered showers and sprinkles Thursday

Thursday we expect more clouds around as a cold front approaches the northeast. This one won’t have a lot of moisture to work with so we won’t see heavy rainfall like Tuesday morning. Northern New England will see scattered showers, while Boston will only see a couple showers to sprinkles by evening. Temperatures will increase to the 50s and 60s tomorrow, with slightly milder highs in the mid 60s Friday with more sun. Light seabreezes may develop at the coastline, keeping temps a touch cooler.

A mainly dry weekend

The weekend should stay mainly dry. There is a weak front heading in for Saturday into Sunday. Temps are a touch warmer Saturday in the 60s, versus in the 50s Sunday. A backdoor front pushes in an onshore wind, clouds, some drizzle and temps in the low 50s at the coast, far inland sunny and 60s. Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until next Tuesday.