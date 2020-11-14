Week to Start With Wintry Mix, Snow in Some Parts

Today we have seasonable high temperatures in the low 50s south and 40s north with a mostly sunny sky.

Our brisk west northwest breeze may gust between 20 and 25 mph so it will make it feel cooler than our actual temperatures. There are also a couple lake effect flurries expected in western New England and across the mountains, but not expecting any issues from that.

Tonight we fall to the teens north, 20s and 30s south, with even Boston dropping to around freezing under a clear sky.

Sunday brings in a gusty southeast wind with increasing clouds as the afternoon goes on. An approaching warm front lifts through the northeast in the afternoon, then the cold front is quick to follow by late Sunday night. Along that front is where we will see heavy rain, and even a couple thunderstorms with damaging wind that may mix down. This quick line of rain and storms will move through Boston between 8pm and midnight and will be offshore by dawn Monday.

Northern New England will see a wintry mix, and snow accumulation into Monday morning, with the crown of Maine receiving 3 to 6 inches of snow and northern New Hampshire getting 1 to 3 inches

Monday stays breezy with a westerly wind, but we dry off south and clear out the sky. Meanwhile, some mountain snow showers continue throughout Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday start off in the low 50s early in the morning, then fall to the 40s by afternoon. Tuesday's highs are also in the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Another shortwave brings in reinforced arctic air Wednesday, so a few light snow flurries or showers south are expected overnight and by Wednesday afternoon highs will only be in the upper 30s. Our chilly weather continues into Thursday as we dry off.

Friday another quick system brings in a wintry mix. Temperatures warm just a tad for our next weekend into the mid 50s.