Windy, Cooler Afternoon Ahead of Early Week Warmup

Today we’ll deal with a gusty west-northwest wind and cool temperatures as high pressure builds over the mid-Atlantic states.

A few clouds may linger across eastern areas through the early afternoon hours, but by the mid-afternoon, we should see them clear and have bright sunshine across much of the area. A few clouds may develop over the mountains due to upsloping, we may even see a brief flurry across the Berkshires. Highs reach the mid-40s south, upper 30s north. Add the west-northwest gusting over 25 at times, and it will feel a bit colder.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A mostly clear start to the night, but late night we may see some high, thin cirrus clouds arriving as winds switch to the southwest. Lows in the 30s south, mid-20s north.

High pressure over the mid-Atlantic will bring mild conditions to the region Monday. Other than some thin clouds and a breeze kicking up out of the southwest, it’ll be a decent day. Highs reach the low 50s across much of southern New England, upper 30s to mid-40s north.

Slightly cooler Tuesday, but still on the mild side of things with temps pushing 50 south, in the 40s north. By Wednesday, a warm front will push through the region late in the day and into Wednesday night bringing with it a few rain showers, perhaps some mixed precipitation northern areas at the onset.

Mild air will surge back into the region Thursday with highs reaching the 60s south, 50s north.

If you’re wondering where winter has gone, we may see it make a return next week. Stay tuned…