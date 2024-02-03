Sunny but chilly Saturday in New England

Chilly, more seasonable air moves in today with temperatures reaching the mid 30s south, upper 20s north with a gusty northerly wind making it feel more like the upper teens to mid 20s.

The big weather news today is the return of the sun! It has been quite a stretch since we’ve seen a day with appreciable sunshine and that stretch thankfully ends today which ironically coincides on the first day where we’ll see our first 5PM sunset of the year!

Clouds will be a bit more stubborn to clear across southeastern MA and the Cape where they’ll produce a few flurries and snow showers through the mid-afternoon, not expecting any accumulations there.

The rest of us will enjoy breaks of sunshine throughout the rest of the afternoon, but some clouds will try to fill in here and there as a weak wave of energy passes through the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Any lingering clouds will exit overnight tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper teens to mid 20s south, teens north with some single digits in the colder valleys.

Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend with more sunshine than Saturday, but temps will still be on the chilly side with highs in the mid 30s south, upper 20s north with a bit less in the way of wind.

The chilly, but seasonable stretch continues into next week with the risk for some coastal flurries and snow showers late Monday into Tuesday as a system passes well offshore. Milder temps make a return by the end of the work week which is featured in our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great weekend!