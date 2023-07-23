Sunny summer Sunday in New England with heat and humidity expected during the week

It’s a beautiful day across New England with drier weather this Sunday morning. Heat and humidity, however, will take over by mid to late next week accompanied by a warming trend that will likely result in a heat wave. The hottest temperatures will take place Thursday into Friday with possible storms Friday into Saturday.

Abundant sunshine, however, will remain through the rest of this Sunday with highs in the lower 80s across the coasts and upper 80s inland. Dew points are comfortable mainly in the upper 50s in the interior, slightly more humid along the immediate coast.

Mainly clear skies tonight with increasing clouds Monday. The chance for a shower will only be very isolated, with bright conditions taking over much of the day.

Humidity will increase slightly, but this SW flow may block the sea breeze keeping the coasts also warm with highs near the mid-80s. Tuesday keeps the warm temperatures with variable clouds and the chance for scattered storms developing out west moving into Worcester county and the Merrimack Valley by the late afternoon and early evening.

The First Alert Team has issued a First Alert for Thursday & Friday due to heat as humidity will start rising by Wednesday along with the temperatures that grow even hotter by the second half of the week.

This should set us up with highs in the 90s and heat indices from 95-100 in the hottest spots. Nights will also struggle to cool off with lows in the 70s and high humidity. Beaches will be warm too with a westerly flow.