forecast

Thursday will be sunny, not as cold as start of week

Friday looks warmer with clouds dominating, and showers are likely to hold off until evening. Most areas will see temperatures topping 50 degrees, and any rain later in the day will probably be scattered

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Keeping it cold through your Wednesday, but it will only improve from here as far as the cold blast of air and feels like temperatures are concerned.

Starting off with fair weather clouds, the sky will become cloudier later in the day. While Thursday promises clearer skies, get ready for a longer stretch of cloudy weather ahead.

Thursday will be mild and pleasant. Get ready for clouds and rain, that will kick off by Friday evening and we will have a good stretch of scattered showers/cloudy days for much of next week.

Friday looks warmer with clouds dominating, and showers are likely to hold off until evening. Most areas will see temperatures topping 50 degrees, and any rain later in the day will probably be scattered. Clouds are expected to linger into Saturday as temperatures dip back into the 40s.

Towards the weekend's end and early next week, there's a developing storm system to keep an eye on.

Weather

forecast 6 hours ago

It's going to be a mild and sunny Thursday

Massachusetts Nov 21

Your Thanksgiving 2023 holiday travel forecast

Colder air might try to move in from the north, which could affect whether we see rain or snow.

Now, it's not a major concern, but we will be keeping an eye on it and what regions could potentially see snow in New England.

