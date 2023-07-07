Typical July air means a summer feeling this weekend in New England

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place in parts of Vermont Friday morning and early afternoon.

Although most communities in New England may be just a couple of degrees less hot on Friday than they were Thursday, most of us won’t notice the difference.

Plenty of sun will push temperatures to over 90 degrees for some and 85-90 for most others, with continued humidity creating heat index values around and over 90 degrees by afternoon.

The difference from Thursday is isolated downpours and thunder are NOT in the forecast for most of southern and eastern New England this time around, with just enough dry air aloft to prevent deep cloud growth.

That’s not the case in northern New England, though, where the mountains will find afternoon and evening storms arriving from west to east, and after dinner Thursday a few of these storms may roll as far south as Concord and Manchester, New Hampshire, through the Lakes Region and into western Massachusetts, but are likely to fizzle as they try to move farther southeast.

New England will have a quiet and mild night with increased clouds that will persist into Saturday morning, but the mostly cloudy start yields to increasing sun and highs in the 80s with continued humidity.

As a series of jet stream level disturbances slowly approach New England over the weekend – set to pass through on Monday, the most unsettled day of the 10-day – we will find a building chance of showers and thunder over the weekend, particularly the further north and west a community is.

Saturday morning may be the exception, as a storm over the ocean passes well southeast of New England but comes just close enough to drop a possible shower on Nantucket in the morning. Then, as the regionwide clouds break for increasing sun and responding temperatures, showers and thunder will develop during the afternoon.

For most of New England, these will be isolated: a 20-50% chance in the afternoon across southern and eastern New England. For northern and western New England, however, from the lakes to the mountains and hills of central New England, too, it becomes quite likely a shower or thunderstorm will roll through during the afternoon or early evening.

More clouds are expected overall on Sunday, but the chance of showers and thunder again will grow in the afternoon, this time greatest with westward extent, with eastern areas perhaps lacking sufficient atmospheric energy for thunder but still subject to isolated showers in the afternoon. Sunday night into Monday – especially Monday – the heart of a stronger and more organized jet stream disturbance arrives, and this means numerous showers, downpours and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy downpours – if some of these move over the same spots repeatedly, pockets of localized flash flooding would be possible.

Although the heart of the disturbance shifts east Tuesday, at least scattered thunder is still expected, particularly during the afternoon, before we may reset the weather pattern at midweek – that is, our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast indicates very warm to hot air with fewer storms next Wednesday and Thursday, then a building chance of scattered thunder during the late week into next weekend, with humidity persisting throughout.